Belrium (BEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

