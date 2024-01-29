Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $843.91 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $843.91 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,029.32 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00558134 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00169077 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020764 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,612,437 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.