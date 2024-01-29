Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00055780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00052716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

