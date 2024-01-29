Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08. 538,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,488,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.