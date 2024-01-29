Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,958. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

