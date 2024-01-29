AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. 1,617,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $295.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

