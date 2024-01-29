iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $318.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

