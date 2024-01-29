James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,890. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

