Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.96. 275,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,563. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

