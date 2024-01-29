Security Financial Services INC. Sells 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 11,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.40 and its 200 day moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

