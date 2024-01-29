Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 7,100 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 5.8 %

SBSI stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.77. 90,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

