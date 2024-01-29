Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $68.27. 2,359,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,906. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

