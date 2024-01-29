S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.92. 528,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.35. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $450.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

