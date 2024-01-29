Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

