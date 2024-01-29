Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.43. 3,648,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

