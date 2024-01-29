Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 28,706,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 96,820,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.