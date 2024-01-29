Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $218.58 and last traded at $220.05. Approximately 177,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 537,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock worth $8,437,767. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

