Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 284,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,133,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $867.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.86.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

