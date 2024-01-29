Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 107,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 767,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.