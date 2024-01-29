CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Down 3.3%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.33. 27,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 177,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. On average, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVRx by 3,992.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

