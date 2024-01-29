BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 3.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 544,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,462,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF

BRF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in BRF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in BRF by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 399,865 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.