YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 3.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 645,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,129,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

