Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.