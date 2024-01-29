Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,216. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.