First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

