Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. 5,072,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,242. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

