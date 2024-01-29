Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 747,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,921. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.