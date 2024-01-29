Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,017 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 180,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,962. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

