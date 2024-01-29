Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

