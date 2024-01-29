Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $210.34. The company had a trading volume of 951,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,379. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72. The company has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

