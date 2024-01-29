Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 4.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 436,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,252,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $578.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,851 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

