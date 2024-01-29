Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 436,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,252,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $578.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

