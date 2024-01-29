Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.19. 214,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,155,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,255 shares of company stock worth $23,869,963. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Symbotic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.