Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.55. Approximately 295,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 598,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,749 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.