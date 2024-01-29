Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Up 4.9%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.55. 295,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 598,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $232,937.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock worth $2,169,749 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

