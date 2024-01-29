Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 12.5% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.13. 580,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,604,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,564 shares of company stock valued at $190,487. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.