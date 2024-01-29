NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 5.8% Higher

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 845,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,030,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $666.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

