Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 580,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,604,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,564 shares of company stock worth $190,487. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

