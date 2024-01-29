89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 280,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,004,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The company has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

