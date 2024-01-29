SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 298,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 412,431 shares.The stock last traded at $25.63 and had previously closed at $25.55.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

