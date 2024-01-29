iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 85,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 105,335 shares.The stock last traded at $75.32 and had previously closed at $75.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.