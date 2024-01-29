Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 264,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 288,563 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

