SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 150,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 130,666 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.54.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

