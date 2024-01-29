Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 19.4%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.33. 469,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
