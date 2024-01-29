Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 19.4%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $29.33. 469,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

