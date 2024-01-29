Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 8.5 %

BNTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.