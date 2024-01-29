Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 8.5 %
BNTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
