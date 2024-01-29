Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,140,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 23,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,090,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,284,631. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.73.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 677,799 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

