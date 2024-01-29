Short Interest in Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Decreases By 33.2%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BPYPM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 22,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

