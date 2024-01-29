BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.10. 102,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,469. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. CL King reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.