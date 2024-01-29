Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.12. 340,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.79 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird



Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

