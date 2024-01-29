BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 289,500 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIMI by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BIMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIMI Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 17,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. BIMI has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

About BIMI

BIMI ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. BIMI had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%.

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

